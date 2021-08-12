Three nabbed in Medak bizman murder case

The police nabbed one of the three accused who were closely associated with Dharmakar Srinivas in various businesses.

Medak: Medak police cracked the mystery behind the murder of Dharmakar Srinivas (45), whose body was burnt in his own car at Mangalparthy in Veldurthi Mandal on Tuesday, within hours.

The police nabbed one of the three accused who were closely associated with Dharmakar Srinivas in various businesses. The accused were identified as Rowdy Sheeter Shiva (29), the prime accused and also a resident of Medak town, and his two cousins Nikhil and Pavan.

Speaking to news reporters, Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepthi said that they had identified three accused in less than 24 hours by carrying out a scientific investigation. Saying that they had identified these three as prime accused, Deepthi said that they were suspecting the role of others too. However, she said that they could not disclose the names of other suspects.

The SP said that the three accused slit Srinivas’s throat and killed him on Monday evening. Later, they had stuffed the body in the car’s dicky and set it on fire at Mangalaparthi in an attempt to destroy the evidence. However, the top cop said that they could not come to conclusion on the exact motive behind his murder. She, however, said that the prime accused had confessed that some business transactions had motivated them to eliminate, but they have found no concrete evidence on it.

