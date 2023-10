Man kills wife later commits suicide in Hyderabad

A man murdered his wife and later committed suicide at his house in Nagole on Monday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:11 AM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: A man murdered his wife and later committed suicide at his house in Nagole on Monday night.

According to the police, Ramulu had killed his wife Santoshi at their house in Sainagar under Nagole police station after an argument.

After allegedly killing the woman Ramulu went to the house of his relatives at Saroornagar and jumped from the building and ended his life.

More details awaited.