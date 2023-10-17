Hyderabad: Old City turns over a new leaf

Several educational institutions, including the Narayana Group of Institutions and MS Group of Institutions, which once stayed away from Old City have now set up their branches here

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 06:40 AM, Tue - 17 October 23

(Photo: Surya Sridhar)

Hyderabad: With peace prevailing and communal riots becoming a thing of the past, ‘Purana Shehar’ is now catching the attention of business establishments keen on exploring commercial interests in the area.

The past decade saw a sea of change in markets, education, real estate and entertainment, among other segments. The last time Old City witnessed a major communal disturbance and curfew was in 2010, while in 2012 and 2014 there were communal skirmishes but restricted to small areas.

The peaceful atmosphere helped the mushrooming of supermarkets and convenience stores in Old City. Although the trend picked up late in 2018, it gained momentum with at least three big supermarkets coming at Alijah Kotla, Engine Bowli and Chandrayangutta, while a few more are in the pipeline.

Several educational institutions, including the Narayana Group of Institutions and MS Group of Institutions, which once stayed away from Old City have now set up their branches here. “Banks and ATM centres are everywhere, including in those areas that were once considered communally disturbed. It is all because there are no communal disturbances and we can consider it as dividends of peace,” said Mazher Hussain, executive director of the Confederation of Voluntary Associations (COVA).

A full-fledged mobile phone and accessories market came up near Charminar over a period of time. “Until a few years ago people had second thoughts about starting any business near Charminar. Now, a market with around 100 shops dealing in mobile phones came up within 500 m distance from Charminar. A businessman could have invested anywhere between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh,” said social activist SQ Masood.

Big names in the apparel industry opened stores around Charminar, presenting a new look to the area. Imposing glass façades give a full view of the stores. “Till some years ago, we didn’t dare to think of having such a façade for fear of a stone landing from somewhere during flash protests. Now, things have completely changed,” said a businessman, who opened a women’s apparel store at Khilwat.

Additionally, the mushrooming of educational institutions, commercial establishments and other businesses is providing job opportunities to the people of the area. “Also, people are flocking Old City from other parts of Hyderabad, which is increasing the economic activity here,” Anees Fatima, a social activist, said.

