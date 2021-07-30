Man murdered at Nedunur village in Karimnagar

According to police, Nisani Thirupati, a car driver by profession, along with other villagers was trying for compensation for lands acquired for the construction of Lower Manair Dam.

Karimnagar: A 45-year-old man was killed by unidentified persons in Nedunur of Thimmapur mandal on Thursday night.

On Thursday, villagers gathered on the outskirts to discuss the issue as some people had already received compensation. Some villagers picked up an argument with Thirupati on the issue in the meeting.

Thirupati was murdered later in the night. On getting information about the incident, Thimmapur CI Shashidhar Reddy and LMD SI Pramood Reddy visited the spot.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members, police registered a case and began investigations.

