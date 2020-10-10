Man murders his uncle in Sangareddy

The victim was identified as Ramulu (52) and the accused as Murali

By | Published: 9:52 pm

Sangareddy: A man stabbed his uncle to death at Mansanpally village in Andole Mandal on Saturday.The victim was identified as Ramulu (52) and the accused as Murali. According to Andole police Ramulu was having a land dispute with his brother Kistaiah’s family. While Ramulu along with his son Srikanth were working in their fields, his nephew Murali and brother Kistaiah picked up an argument with them. In a fit of rage, Murali attacked both Ramulu and Srikanth with a knife causing serious injuries. Ramulu, who was rushed to area hospital Jogipet, died while under going treatment. Jogipet police have registed a case and the investigation is on.

