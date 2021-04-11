Man murders wife, mother-in-law in Sangareddy

The accused Narasimhulu (36), working as an electrician in the town, was residing in a rented house at Gandhi Nagar with his family.

Sangareddy: A married man killed his wife and mother-in-law at his residence during the intervening hours of Saturday and Sunday at Gandhi Nagar in IDA Bollaram town.

The accused Narasimhulu (36), working as an electrician in the town, was residing in a rented house at Gandhi Nagar with his family. He stabbed his wife Swaroopa (32) and mother-in-law Yellamma (55) with a knife, stabbing them indiscriminately.

They were found in a pool of blood on Sunday morning by neighbours. Inspector Prasanth, who examined the crime scene, said they could not immediately ascertain the motive behind his decision to kill the two women. However, the locals say Narasimhulu was suspicious about his wife’s fidelity. The accused surrendered before the police.

