Man orders ‘McNothing Burger’, see what he received

A Twitter user, Rob DenBleyker ordered the nothing burger from the food chain online. He shared screenshots where it was categorically written, “No Mustard No Ketchup No Dice”, and so on. It also showed a price of $1.89.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: In today’s world, we can get anything delivered to our doorstep – literally, anything and everything. But in a witty twist, this McDonald’s’ order proved you can also get nothing delivered.

Confused? Here’s what happened.

OK let’s try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonalds. this time nothing else in the order. will they cancel it? deliver an empty bag? i am doing this so you don’t have to pic.twitter.com/sYEgA2mqoc — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

“Will they cancel it? deliver an empty bag? I am doing this so you don’t have to (sic),” he tweeted. The outlet he ordered from then contacted him telling that they were confused about his order and he did not reply to them.

And there it was, an empty bag and an empty wrapper, just what he asked for. For nothing, the man also gave a tip of $6 to the dasher and effectively paid $15 for the entire thing.

The user took a video showing the whole ripping off the package experience which went viral on the platform.

Some who felt that it was a bizarre prank played by him said that it was unfair for the delivery executive who travelled all the way for nothing.

“Wasting service workers’ time, so much fun (sic),” wrote one user.

Justifying his actions, DenBleyker wrote, “I’ve seen like three people complain about me ordering a nothing burger so lemme clarify: my local McDonalds pays its staff $15/hr. I am being a job creator.”

Several other users shared similar experiences of how they made bizarre orders and about how some of their local restaurants entirely missed adding the ingredients to burgers.