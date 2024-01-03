Man slits wife’s throat, kills mother-in-law in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a man killed his mother-in-law before slitting his wife’s throat at Padmaraonagar Colony in Isnapur under Patancheru police limits on Wednesday evening.

The accused Saibaba (26) had an argument with his mother-in-law Santhamma (40) accusing her of not sending his wife Satyavathi (20) to his home. In a fit of rage, Saibaba attacked Santhamma and Satyavathi with a knife. While Santhamama died on the spot, Satyavathi, whose throat was slit, was battling for life in the hospital.

A case has been registered. Investigation is on.