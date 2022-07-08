Man, son, nephew held for murdering farmer in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar briefs details of the arrests to pressmen in Kaghaznagar on Friday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Three persons were arrested in connection with murder of a farmer at Ainam village in Dahegaon mandal. Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar told press men that Mekala Arjaiah, his son Mekala Srikanth and nephew Guvvala Gopal, all tribals from Parvathipet village killed Perugu Shankar (45), a Dalit farmer from Ainam village.

During the course of interrogation, Arjaiah confessed to killing him with the help of his son and nephew, due to dispute over a piece of land and for harassing his wife seeking sexual pleasures he admitted that he indiscriminately assaulted Shankar with a sickle and axe while the latter was returning from his agriculture field on June 21. He revealed that he decided to kill the farmer for threatening to occupy the former land and for misbehaving with his wife when he was not present. They hid the sickle and axe in their homes.

The superintendent commended Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector K Nagaraju and Dahegaon Sub-Inspector Sanath Kumar for solving the mystery behind the murder. He presented cash rewards to the investigating official and his team members. Kaghaznagar DSP Karunakar, and Inspectors Nagaraju, and Ravinder were present.