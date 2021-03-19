Man stabbed to death in full public view in Hyderabad

The victim was identified as Mohd Nawaz, a resident of the Ring Road basthi, Jagadgirigutta area.

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed to death by a group of unidentified persons in full public view at Srinivas Nagar main road in Jagadgirigutta here on Friday night. Police suspect a previous enmity led the murder.

The victim was identified as Mohd Nawaz, a resident of the Ring Road basthi, Jagadgirigutta area.

According to the police, the assailants stopped the auto-rickshaw in which Imran was traveling and attacked him with sharp weapons multiple times, killing him on the spot.

By the time the local residents and passersby realised what happened and rushed to his rescue, Nawaz had died.

The Jagadgirigutta police took up an investigation. Police suspect Imran, one of Nawaz’s friends, could be behind the killing and a special team is on to nab him. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.