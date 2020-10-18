Man who fled to Dubai after theft arrested in Vijayawada

According to the police, Mohd Avez Ahmed alias Ahmed (39) committed theft in a house in Saidabad and decamped with 17 tolas of gold and other articles

Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station sleuths arrested a person who fled to Dubai after committing a theft in the city.

According to the police, Mohd Avez Ahmed alias Ahmed (39) committed theft in a house in Saidabad and decamped with 17 tolas of gold and other articles. After committing the theft in September 2019, he escaped to Dubai.

A case was registered and later a Look out Circular was issued against him alerting all airports/seaports and other entry points in the country. “On Friday, Ahmed was caught by the immigration officials at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada when he landed from Dubai,” said Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department.

On being alerted the Hyderabad police went to Vijayawada and took him into custody. The police said that Ahmed was previously involved in 43 cases registered in different police stations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

