Man who invented Chicken Tikka Masala passes away at 77, Twitter reacts

Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Ahmed Aslam Ali, a chef from Glasgow, UK, who is claimed to be the man who invented the popular dish Chicken Tikka Masala, passed away at the age of 77 on Monday. The news was shared by his nephew, Andleeb Ahmed in a Facebook post.

Chicken Tikka Masala is a desi dish and is touted as a favourite for visiting foreigners. According to the reports, Ali, who was born in Pakistan and moved to Glasgow, was working at Shish Mahal, an authentic Scottish curry house in the UK.

When a customer at the restaurant asked for a sauce, Ali improvised by making a sauce from a tin of condensed tomato soup and spices. And though most Indians are convinced that it is a dish that has Indian roots, Ali’s story suggests otherwise.

Reacting to the news of Ali’s passing away, desis on Twitter poured in their condolences, and also expressed their astonishment over his story.

“I’m here thinking chicken tikka masala is a traditional recipe that’s existed for centuries. This whole time it was invented in the 70s because a British customer wanted some sauce with their chicken (sic),” wrote one user.