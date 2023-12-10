Mancherial animal lover pedals to Sri Sailam temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Mancherial

Mancherial: Padma Sandesh Gupta, an animal lover, has set off to the temple town of Srisailam from Mancherial town on a bicycle with an aim to spread awareness about saving animals and nature by travelling for 1,000 kilometres on Sunday.

Speaking to pressmen, Sandesh said that he would visit the town, in a week or ten days, as part of his mission to cover 11 Jyothirlingas of the country. He stated that he had pedaled to 11 abodes of Lord Shiva situated in different parts, travelling a distance 15,000 kilometers so far.

The crusader of environment earlier performed special prayers at Sri Hanuman-Shirdi Sai temple in Hamaliwada in the town and then commenced his cycling. He was blessed by his parents Nagabhushanam and Jayalaxmi, siblings Santhosh and Sandeep and friends belonging to different parts of the district. He adorned his cycle with a tri-color flag and poster conveying the objective of his unusual attempt.

Sandesh had successfully cycled from Mancherial to Varanasi, in order to create awareness on deaths of animals by vehicles on national highways covering a distance of 2,500 kilometers, from June 27 to August 4 in 2021. He had pedaled a 4,000 kilometer long expedition from Mancherial to the temple town Rameshwaram of Tamil Nadu for the same cause in October of the same year.

The 32 year old is known for conducting final rites of animals that die on roads, by accepting donation of barely Rs 1 from users of social media platforms.