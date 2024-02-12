Assembly resolution against handing over Krishna River projects our first victory: BRS

KTR said due to the pressure created on the Congress government following the 'Chalo Nalgonda' meeting organised by the BRS in Nalgonda on Tuesday to protest against handing over the Krishna river projects to the Centre

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 February 2024, 02:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Monday passed a resolution that the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects on Krishna River will not be handed over to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). The BRS declared the State government’s decision as it’s first victory as the main opposition.

Taking to X, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said due to the pressure created on the Congress government following the ‘Chalo Nalgonda’ meeting organised by the BRS in Nalgonda on Tuesday to protest against handing over the Krishna river projects to the Centre, the Congress government was compelled to introduce a resolution in the Assembly and clarify that the projects will not be handed over to the KRMB. “It’s the first victory for BRS party as the principal opposition,” he declared.

Former Minister T Harish Rao also termed the passage of resolution as the victory of BRS party and people of Telangana. He said the Congress government is trying to cover up its mistakes, by passing the resolution. “However, it is unfortunate that the BRS was not given an opportunity to make a presentation on the issue in the Assembly. People must know the truth about the prevailing situation,” he said.