Mancherial bizwoman battles odds to make it big

After demise of her husband, Meena Jain transforms loss-making fuel trade into thriving business

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:35 pm

Mancherial: Once a simple homemaker, Meena Jain is now a successful fuel trader and an inspiring businesswoman of Bellampalli town not only for overcoming financial crisis, but also for showing resilience when she received a jolt in the form of the death of her husband. She is the first woman from the district to venture into this unconventional field and excel in it.

“In 1989, I was married to Sunil Jain, a prominent and experienced petrol pump owner in the coal belt town, whose family has been in this field for 58 years. Like many women, I was confined to the house, involved mainly in homemaking. We both were leading a happy life. But, I was devastated when I lost my husband to a heart stroke in 2009. My dreams were shattered and life suddenly came to a standstill following the demise of my life partner who used to look after family,” Meena recollected.

Forced to take up reins of business

She was forced to head the three fuel outlets located in Bellampalli and Asifabad towns after the death of her husband, in 2011. She initially had no clue about the field and its nuances till then. Moreover, she took over the business at a time when it was reeling under losses of around Rs 2.5 crore. She, however, converted adversities into opportunities through sheer endurance and grit.

Apart from the irreversible loss, the severe financial crisis of the fuel outlets and mounting debts of her family were causing lot of concern. But Meena mustered courage and decided to face the adversities. “I managed to avail loans from local banks and sold property to repay debts. I made a fresh start in the business which had literally come to a halt for six months post my husband’s death,” she recalled.

An Intermediate complete, Meena overcame the losses over a period of time. Under her management, the filling stations began making profits. She has won the customers’ trust and faith by maintaining quality and offering better services. She also sets aside a portion of her earnings for the service of her community and for social service activities in and around Bellampalli every year.

Best dealer in district

To her credit, Meena won the best dealer award for a record six times within a span of a decade for selling the highest quantity of fuel and for giving outstanding services to customers through three petrol bunks in erstwhile Adilabad district. She has employed only women for various duties at the fuel outlet in Bellampalli including the post of cashier, manager, accountant and three daily sales workers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .