Mancherial boy qualifies for national baseball event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Velpula Rohit

Mancherial: Velpula Rohit, a Class IX student from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli was qualified to participate in a national level baseball competition to be held by School Games Federation (SGF) at Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh from January 2 to 5.

TSWR CoE-Bellampalli Principal Inala Saidulu said that Rohit bagged the opportunity by excelling in a state-level baseball competition conducted at Thorrur in Mahabubabad district on December 18. He and SGF Mancherial district secretary Parimala congratulated the student for getting selected for a national event, bringing recognition to the institution.

Hailing from Gollapalli village in Nennal mandal, Rohit is the son of farm laborer Bhumakka and Kiran.