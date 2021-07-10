Mancherial doctor performs rare surgery

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Mancherial: Noted orthopaedist Dr Yeggana Srinivas of Agastya Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) hospital in the town, successfully performed a rare yet complex surgery to a patient.

Srinivas said that he had performed a surgery on the leg of Daripelli Srinivas, a native of Krishna Colony in Naspur mandal, through a modern method known as Rail Road System. The surgery involving reconstruction of the limb was successfully carried out on the patient who underwent surgeries on his leg five times at different hospitals in a span of 25 years, he claimed.

“The bone developed osteomyelitis caused due to lack of flesh and damaged blood vessels. Consequently, it got infected and fractured, besides reaching a non-union stage. Skin was also damaged and an ulcer too formed at the spot of the injury. So, the rare surgery was performed on his leg. The patient is now easily able to walk without depending on a walker,” Srinivas told ‘Telangana Today.’

The 38-year-old patient had multiple fractures to his leg when the limb accidentally came under wheels of a TSRTC bus 25 years back. His wife expressed gratitude to the orthopaedist for coming forward to perform the expensive surgery on her husband’s legs at an affordable cost. “It’s a great relief to our family and nothing short of rebirth to my husband,” she remarked.

