Mancherial doctor saves life of under-weight baby

Dr Rudrabhatla Raghuvamshi of Avani Children’s Hospital said that he and his team successfully treated the baby boy who weighed barely 580 grams.

Mancherial: A doctor at a private hospital saved the life of an under-weight newborn by providing surfactant therapy, a rare treatment, bringing happiness to the child’s parents.

According to the pediatrician, the baby was diagnosed with breathing difficulty due to premature birth and immature lungs. The baby also developed Necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), which the doctors overcame with the help of fresh frozen plasma transmission method. Finally, the baby’s health was stabilized. “As per the conditions, we gave the rare treatment. Consequently, the baby started gaining weight,” he explained.

Similarly, the doctors provided Kangaroo mother care to strengthen the bond between baby and the mother. The mother was given special training in handling and keeping the baby for a fortnight, providing her free accommodation. “We rendered all these medical services at an affordable price. The same treatment would have cost over Rs 20 lakh at a hospital in Hyderabad,” the pediatrician stated.

The financially weak parents expressed gratitude to Dr Raghuvamshi and his team for striving hard to save the life of their baby. “The doctor and his staff took it as a prestigious case and provided all the treatment. We owe it to them for providing such quality medical service at reasonable cost,” Chinnanagaiah remarked.

