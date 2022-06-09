Mancherial: Four women thieves held, Rs 2.8 lakh worth gold ornaments recovered

In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan hands over cash reward to Madaram Sub-Inspector Haima in Bellampalli on Thursday.

Mancherial: A gang of four women thieves, who were stealing gold ornaments by diverting the attention of owners of jewellery outlets, was arrested in Bellampalli on Thursday. A total of 57 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.8 lakh recovered from them.

Briefing details of the arrests, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan said that the accused persons were Balasani Venkataramana alias Venkata Ravamma, Bojjagani Deenamma, Bojjagani Nagendramma, all from Rayapatnam village in Madhira mandal of Khammam district and Mecharla Renuka of Gokarajupalle village in Erlapadu mandal of Krishna district.

The four were detained while moving suspiciously at a bus stand in Bellampalli, following a tip.

On being interrogated, Venkataramana confessed to committing the offence to lead a lavish lifestyle by forming a gang with the three since 15 years. She admitted that they would act as customers and lift golden ornaments by diverting attention of the owners of the outlets. She revealed that they would carry fake ornaments used for replacing with original ones in the shops.

Commits offences away from native place

The four further admitted that they chose Bellampalli to steal the ornaments as they would not be identified by local police. They disclosed that they carried out a recce before committing a crime in an outlet of the town recently. They told the investigators that they would share the booty. They revealed that they would go back to their native place after committing an offence.

Cash rewards

Bellampalli ACP Adla Mahesh commended Madaram Sub-Inspector Haima, staffers Sampath Kumar, Mallesh, home guards Soujanya for showing spontaneity in apprehending the four. They presented cash rewards to Haima and the staffers.

