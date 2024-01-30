Mancherial girl shines in Abacus competition

Eight-year-old Namani Venkata Aadhwika, hailing from Mancherial town, secured the first prize in an Abacus runner-up championship held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 07:25 PM

Mancherial: Namani Venkata Aadhwika, an eight girl from Mancherial town won the first prize in an Abacus runner-up championship held at Bengaluru of Karnataka on Monday.

Aadhwika participated in state-level competition and achieved the prize in runner-up championship. She was congratulated by her teachers and friends. She is a IV grader at Kendriya Vidyalaya of Mancherial district centre.

The girl with outstanding memory power etched her name the International Wonder Book of Records (IWBR) by recognizing and reciting names of 189 countries and their currency within 4 minutes, in Hyderabad in February, 2023.