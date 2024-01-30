Man held for murdering tractor owner in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 06:24 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A man was arrested on charges of murdering a tractor owner in Bellampalli on Tuesday.

Bellampalli I Town Inspector N Devaiah said that the accused person was Mohinuddin, a tractor owner from Ramnagar was apprehended for allegedly beating another tractor owner Sridhar (44) of Hanumanbasti to death following a tiff over prices for transporting bricks on Monday. Mohinuddin was held while moving suspiciously in the town after the offence.

On being interrogated, Mohinuddin confessed to killing Sridhar as he nursed a grudge against him for transporting the bricks at lower prices than that fixed by him. Mohinuddin was produced before a court and was sent a judicial remand.

A murder case was registered against the tractor owner based on a complaint received from Srinivas, the brother of Sridhar. Investigations were taken up.