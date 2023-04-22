Telangana: Sircilla medical college gets permission from NMC

Giving permission to start medical college from the academic year 2023-24 with an annual intake of 100 MBBS students, MARB asked to recruit required teaching staff and basic facilities by following NMC guidelines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Giving permission to start medical college from the academic year 2023-24 with an annual intake of 100 MBBS students, MARB asked to recruit required teaching staff and basic facilities by following NMC guidelines

Rajanna-Sircilla: District Government Medical College got permission to run classes from this academic year. In this regard, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued orders on Saturday.

Giving permission to start medical college from the academic year 2023-24 with an annual intake of 100 MBBS students, MARB asked to recruit required teaching staff and basic facilities by following NMC guidelines. District medical college will function under Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal.

Expressing happiness for getting permission, local MLA and IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on behalf of Sircilla people.

People of Sircilla will always be thankful to the Chief Minister as the latter was extending all kinds of support to the local public. With a special affection on the district people, Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned a medical college to the district besides upgrading the district headquarters hospital as the 300 bedded hospital. On the other hand, construction of a permanent medical college building was going on brisk note.

Also Read NMC green signal for Khammam government medical college