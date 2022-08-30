Mancherial: Kasturi Foundation distributes 1,500 clay Ganesh idols

Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Mancherial: Kasturi Foundation, a Nalgonda-based voluntary organisation, distributed 1,500 clay idols packed in jute bags as part of its efforts to protect the environment to the public in Mancherial on Tuesday.

K Padmacharan, correspondent of Padmacharan’s Krishnaveni Talent High School and sibling of Sai Charan, the founder of the foundation, said that the foundation molded the idols by importing clay from Kolkata.

He stated that the eco-friendly idols would be given away to the devotees on the premises of the school on Wednesday for free.

National Green Core state trainer Gundeti Yogeshwar, superintendent of office of DEO Satyanarayana, members of the foundation Parvathi Sugunakar and Siddarth were present.