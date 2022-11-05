Mancherial MLA hands over cheques to Kalyana Laxmi, Shaadi Mubharak beneficiaries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

MLA Diwakar Rao hands over cheques to beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao handed over cheques to 53 beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubharak schemes in Mancherial on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Diwakar Rao said that Kalyana Laxmi was an innovative scheme introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for bringing smiles on the faces of parents who were struggling to perform the wedding of their daughters. He stated that many families were benefitting from the schemes.

The MLA further said that the government was implementing various initiatives such as Dalit Bandhu, Aasara pensions, Rythu Bima and Rythu Bandhu, KCR Kits, etc., He added that no State was offering similar schemes in the country. He opined that Kalyana Laxmi scheme was avoiding financial burden on the parents from economically weak backgrounds. He added that many schemes were helping women achieve empowerment.

Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, councilors and many others were present.

Diwakar Rao, later gave away cheques to 31 beneficiaries of the scheme in Hajipur mandal centre.