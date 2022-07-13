Mancherial: Narayana, RS Praveen Kumar visit Koya Pochamguda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:59 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Mancherial: Communist Party of India national secretary K Narayana demanded the government to issue documents of ownership (Pattas) and to withdraw cases booked against the tribals of Koya Pochamguda village in Dandepalli mandal. He visited the village and consoled the tribals on Wednesday.

Narayana assured that the party would always back the tribals in their protests for the lands. He opined that it was regrettable that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who promised to give the documents did not keep his promise. He stated that the tribal women were implicated in false cases. He demanded the government to strike off the cases and grant the pattas.

In the meantime, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Dr RS Praveen extended solidarity to the tribals. He said that he never saw such an exploitative government in his service. He promised to back up the tribals as long as they were given pattas. He predicted that the public would teach a lesson to the TRS in the coming elections. He lamented that tribal women were indiscriminately beaten up by the staffers of the forest department.