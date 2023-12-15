Mancherial: Outsourcing agency MD, 2 others booked for cheating security guard

A cheating case was registered against Gurram Srinivas, managing director of Akshara Facilities Management Agency, a Karimnagar-based outsourcing agency.

Mancherial: An outsourcing agency was booked for allegedly duping a security guard under the guise of providing a job.

Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said a cheating case was registered against Gurram Srinivas, managing director of Akshara Facilities Management Agency, a Karimnagar-based outsourcing agency, Vinod and Srinivas, based on a complaint received from Rajesh, a security guard of the town.

Meanwhile, Merugu Swapna, Suramilla Varna, Maggidi Rajitha and other women from Mancherial town submitted a representation to the Collector seeking justice and action against the outsourcing agency. They alleged that Srinivas took Rs 50,000 assuring to provide jobs in Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC)-Mancherial.

The women further said that the managing director was harassing them by not delaying salaries for four months. They alleged that they were sacked for bringing the issue to the notice of the Collector on December 6 and requested the Collector to take steps to ensure justice to them and to block the agency.

Other victims told pressmen that the agency collected somewhere between Rs 2 lakh and 3 Rs lakh from 40 unemployed persons, promising to offer placements. They said that Srinivas threatened them with dire consequences for exposing his act. They stated that he had recruited more workers than required by extracting huge amounts.