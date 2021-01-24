Mancherial: PWDs, unemployed youth urged to apply for vehicles, laptops

According to the DWO, the applications are available in the office of the District Welfare Officer and could also be downloaded from the TVCC’s website

Mancherial: District Welfare Officer (DWO) Rauf Khan urged differently-abled students and unemployed youth to apply online for retrofitted motorized vehicles, battery wheelchair, laptops, and other prosthetic aids for the year 2021 and 21. Speaking to the media on distribution of wheelchairs and other equipment to differently-abled persons here on Saturday, Rauf Khan said that the persons with disabilities need not visit the offices of the district welfare officer to apply for the vehicles, aids and appliances.

Instead, they could now drop their applications on the website of the Department for Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizen, “http://www.obmms.cgg.gov.in”www.obmms.cgg.gov.in. He stated that applications would be received on the portal from January 25 to February 6.

The DWO further said that a five-member district-level screening committee headed by the Additional Collector would scrutinise the applications and finalise the beneficiaries on February 13. He informed that the vehicles and aids would be distributed to the eligible beneficiaries between February 15 and 20. Reservation pertaining to SC, ST and 50 per cent quota for Women shall be followed, he added.

The district welfare officer stated that the retrofitted motorized vehicles and the prosthetic aids would be given to students who were orthopedically handicapped both and single lower limb affected who had 75 per cent and above disability and were studying regular degree and above courses to help in their studies and to the unemployed youth having completed Intermediate seeking employment since three years.

According to the DWO, the applications are available in the office of the District Welfare Officer and could also be downloaded from the TVCC’s website “http://www.tvcc.telangana.gov.in”www.tvcc.telangana.gov.in. Applicants are advised to enclose self-attested copies of certificates belonging to disability, bonafide, covering letter from concerned educational institutions, latest income, caste, residence, proof of age, and three latest passport size photos.

