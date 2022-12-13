Mancherial students shine in 2km cross country meet

Six students of Carmel Convent High School of the town excelled in a state-level sub junior athletic meet held at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad from December 5 to 6.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:42 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Mancherial: Two students of Carmel Convent High School have excelled in a district-level 2 Km cross country sprinting meet held in Naspur mandal centre on Sunday.

In a press statement, school Physical Education Teacher and coach Anil said that Nakshatra bagged the gold medal, while Ch Sushrita Prajwala won the silver medal. The institution principal Sister Rincy, vice principal Anoopa, Sister Jelli, PETs Sukumar Francis, Chiranjeevi and Lalitha congratulated the students for excelling in the event and for bringing recognition to the school.

Principal of Carmel Convent High School Sister Rincy congratulates Nakshatra and Sushrita Prajwala in Mancherial on Tuesday