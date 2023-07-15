Carmel Day celebrated on grand note in Mancherial

The management of Carmel Convent High School celebrated Our Lady of Mount Carmel Day on a grand note

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Students dance to a song to mark Our Lady of Mount Carmel celebrated on the premises of Carmel Convent High School in Mancherial on Saturdayb

Mancherial: The management of Carmel Convent High School celebrated Our Lady of Mount Carmel Day on a grand note here on Saturday.

Reverend Father Daniel was the chief guest of the event and the guest of honor was the president of Carmel Education Society Mother Geo Philip.

Phillip narrated social service activities being taken by the Carmel Education Society. She said that a special focus was laid to provide quality education through the schools run by the society in different parts of Telangana.

She stated that educational institutions of the society were the most-sought after destinations for quality English medium education at affordable prices.

Later, students presented cultural programmes enthralling audiences. They danced to film songs. They enacted skits essaying important stages of Jesus Christ and spreading his messages. A cake was cut to mark the occasion.

Sister Rincy principal of state board school and Sister Rinet principal of CBSE board school, teachers and parents were present.