Mancherial: Suman seeks electors to give another opportunity

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

BRS nominee Balka Suman addresses a poll rally held in Mandamarri on Tuesday.

Mancherial: BRS nominee from Chennur segment urged electors to give him another opportunity if they want continuity of development of the constituency. He was addressing a poll rally in Mandamarri on Tuesday.

Suman claimed that he had developed Kyathanpalli and Mandamarri municipalities on many fronts by bringing funds Rs 700 crore. He stated that Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme was being built, spending Rs 1,650 crore. Twenty bridges were built, while black top roads measuring hundreds of kilometers were laid. Over 4,000 families were given titles of land belonging to SCCL.

The nominee further claimed that an oil palm factory was going to be established near Mandamarri costing Rs 500 crore. A 100-bedded hospital was built in Chennur, while 560 double bed room houses were built in Mandamarri. He opined that the development must be continued further. He wanted electors to provide another opportunity to grow the segment.

Suman slammed the Congress for poaching leaders and public representatives of the BRS by offering huge amounts and for indulging in violence against leaders of the party. He said that Telangana state would be ruined if the Congress comes to power. He stated that he was a loyal activist and he did not join any other party so far, but the Congress party’s candidate Vivek shifted loyalty six times.

He requested BRS founder president K Chandrashekhar Rao to bear a tax levied by SCCL against perks, to hand over empty residential quarters to retired coal miners, de-notify Mandamarri from agency area, to sanction a degree college, a 50-bedded hospital for Mandamarri and to take steps to establish a leather processing factory. He wanted him to either construct a retaining wall or to acquire land affected by backwaters of the Kaleshwaram project.

Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, MLA Durgam Chinnaiah, N Diwakar Rao, MLCs Dande Vittal, Raghottam Reddy, S Madhusudana Chary, TGBKS leader K Mallaiah, BRS leaders Rammohan Rao, G Aravind Reddy, Boda Janardhan and many others were present.