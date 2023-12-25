Mancherial trans woman achieves self-empowerment, inspires her tribe

Lipsika is the first trans woman to have achieved a job in a government-run department in the district.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

Sajjanapu Lipsika at her desk in the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) in Collectorate in Mancherial. Photo: Santosh Padala

Mancherial: Sajjanapu Lipsika got selected for the post of the specialist in finance literacy at the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW), a wing of Women and Child Welfare Department by outperforming three candidates who competed with her for the contract-based placement. However, what makes her stand out is winning her invisible battle against the social taboo against her choice to change her gender.

“Though my parents and friends backed my decision, I faced discrimination, both visible and invisible, from society after my decision to alter my gender from male to female. While my teachers and classmates encouraged me, many others from the society opposed me,” Lipsika who still appeared to be inconvenient to disclose her story behind her choice, told ‘Telangana Today.‘

The 30-year old recalled that changing gender in certificates of educational qualifications was a challenging task. I approached the education department which issued a gazette accepting my request. She recounted that her applications were turned down by certain government departments for being a trans woman, in the past.

Hailing from nondescript Kundaram village in Jaipur mandal, she lost her father to an ailment when she was barely 15. Unfazed by the death of the family breadwinner, she performed well in academics. She was selected for the job as she fared better in an interview and for having higher marks in educational qualifications than the remaining three candidates three months. She is now inspiring many trans women from this region by securing the post.

First trans woman to achieve self-empowerment

Incidentally, Lipsika is the first trans woman to have achieved a job in a government-run department in the district. “She set an example to others in boldly altering gender and achieving self-empowerment. Trans women can draw inspiration from her and her achievements,” District Transgenders Association president Archana said, advising the trans women to excel in academics and not to suppress their dreams.

The trans woman earned M Com and B Ed from Kakatiya University by scoring 89 percent of marks. She was qualified for mains of Group I service, which was cancelled by the government. She shared that her ambition was to become a Group I officer and to serve the needy in particular persons with disabilities and orphans in the future once she reaches her target.