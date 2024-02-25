Mancherial: Widening of Saw mill-Tilaknagar road drags on

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 25 February 2024, 06:15 PM

A view of a road from a saw mill to Tilaknagar being widened in Mancherial.

Mancherial: The widening of a road between a saw mill and Tilaknagar in the town is dragging on for over one and a half year, causing inconvenience to residents not only of the two localities, but surrounding areas as well.

To ease traffic, widening of the road from the saw mill to Tilaknagar began at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore in 2022. It is one of the five roads being developed in the town costing Rs 15 crore granted by the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDC).

However, the work is going on at a sluggish pace. As a result, residents of Tilaknagar, Hamaliwada, Suryanagar and Doragaripalle are having a nightmarish experience in using the stretch for various needs every day. Incidentally, a major chunk of the residents are daily-wage earners and belong to financially weak backgrounds.

Raju, a resident of Suryanagar, said they were facing inconvenience due to the delay. Motorists are struggling to move on the road due to concrete surfaced on the stretch. Similarly, dust is raised due to movement of the vehicles, causing respiratory ailments to the dwellers in particular elderly persons and children.

Meanwhile, the sewage is flowing on parts of the road due to damaged drainages caused by widening, resulting in stinking environs.

“Governments changed, but the work remains incomplete,” Srinivas, another resident quipped. Officials of the municipality should take steps to expedite the work and avoid inconvenience to the residents, he said.

Municipal Commissioner A Maruthi Prasad said the work was progressing at lethargic speed due to delay in release of funds. He, however, said efforts were being made to expedite the work and that the widening of the road would be complete in two or three months.