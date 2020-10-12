Mancherial woman bags four govt jobs in 2 years!

A B.Tech graduate, Muddasani Usharani says perseverance and hard work play vital role in reaching a goal

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:19 am

Mancherial: Cracking a government job exam requires determination and dedication. A few aspirants fail to realise their dreams even after spending considerable time and making sustained efforts to get a job. But, a married woman from remote Korvichelma village in Dandepalli mandal has astonished many by bagging four employment opportunities within a span of two years.

Here is the inspiring story of Muddasani Usharani who stood as a role model for youngsters by securing four posts in different government departments. She was initially selected as Forest Beat Officer in 2018 and then as Panchayat Raj Secretary and Village Revenue Officer (VRO). She also secured a post in Group IV service of which results were declared on Wednesday.

“Preparing for all the subjects covered in an examination continuously is my secret to success. I follow current affairs by reading newspapers without giving a miss. The experience of appearing in many examinations helped me excel. All I wanted to do was to fulfil my father’s wishes, who always encourages women to take up jobs on a par with men,” Usharani told Telangana Today.

A B.Tech graduate, who currently works as VRO of Kaghaznagar town, Usharani advised aspirants of government jobs not to waste time waiting for job notifications. “They should first aim at getting a certain post. Once you secure a placement, you can gain self-confidence and easily shine in an examination. Perseverance and hard work play vital role in reaching a goal,” she opined.

The 26 year old attributed her accomplishment to unwavering support of her parents Srihari, a farmer, and Narsavva, and her husband Uday Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer with Water Resources Department in Asifabad division. “I am able to perform well in the examinations because of the support of my father, mother and husband,” she said.

Disclosing her future plans, the mother of a three-month-old baby girl shared that her ambition was to achieve a post in Group I service of Telangana State Public Service Commission. She completed graduation in engineering from a private college of Hyderabad in 2015, after schooling in Luxettipet. She pursued Intermediate education in a private college of the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .