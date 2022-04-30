Mancherial’s farmer uses Facebook to sell farm fresh mangoes

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:27 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Mancherial: Kondapalli Sharath, a young farmer from Nennal mandal, found an innovative way to sell mangoes and reaped good results too. He used WhatsApp and Facebook to directly sell Mangoes to customers in several districts of Telangana instead of selling the mangoes to agents, who are known to offer less price to the farmer, but sell at exorbitant rates to customers thereby making a profit.|

On April 28, Sharath announced on his Facebook wall that he would sell farm fresh organic mangoes on the way to Hyderabad. He said orders could be placed on WhatsApp in a group created, which also showed his live location enabling them to track him and pick up their mangoes during the course of the 300 kilo meter long journey.

This native of Nandulapalli village in Nennal mandal’s decision drew the attention of users of social media platforms and garnered 341 shares on Facebook. His followers and friends were impressed by his novel idea and expressed interest to buy mangoes. Considering the overwhelming response to the post, he went live on Facebook helping people to know his location.

The 28-year old said that he along with two his friends left for Hyderabad, carrying 27 quintals of the mangoes travelled by a jeep from Nandulapalli on Friday evening. He had sold th entire stock on the way while passing through Godavarikhani, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet and in different parts of Hyderabad on Saturday, with the help of WhatsApp and and Facebook. He said he sold the mangoes at Rs 80 per kilogram.

Sharath shared that the agents or middlemen of fruit markets in Hyderabad had offered him Rs 4,000 per quintal but when he sold the fruit directly, he could register a profit between Rs 3,000 and 5,000 per quintal. He said that the farm fresh mangoes were being sold at Rs 200 per kg in Hyderabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .