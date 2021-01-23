Mancherial’s policemen told to set example by following traffic rules

The IPS officer said that all police personnel working under the commissionerate must obtain a driving license, insurance, pollution certificate, and follow traffic rules and wear helmets while riding motorbikes.

Mancherial: Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana urged police personnel to set an example to civilians by following traffic rules. Speaking at a programme held to create awareness among the police as part of the ongoing 32nd National Road Safety Month here on Friday, Satyanarayana said policemen should be role models to citizens in following the traffic rules.

“Police often draw flak from the public for violating the traffic norms and for imposing fines against motorists. Their photos and videos are shared on social media platforms. There is a need to end this unwarranted practice. Rule is rule and it should be followed by all,” he observed. The IPS officer said that all police personnel working under the commissionerate must obtain a driving license, insurance, pollution certificate, and follow traffic rules and wear helmets while riding motorbikes. The objective is to ensure safety of the citizens and to enforce road safety norms, not to cause inconvenience to the public by levying huge fines, he stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Balaraj, Inspector Praveen Kumar, Sub-Inspectors Vinod and Surender were present. Meanwhile, officials of the Road Transport Authority organised a walkathon to raise awareness among the motorists. The participants raised slogans and carried banners to emphasise road safety. Inspector of Motor Vehicle G Vivekananda Reddy said that about 1.5 lakh persons killed in over 5 lakh accidents in India per annum.

