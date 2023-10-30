Manchu Vishnu sustains injury on sets of Kannappa

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:19 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Manchu Vishnu

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu sustained injuries during the shoot of his upcoming film Kannappa. Vishnu, who is currently shooting for a major schedule in New Zealand, was injured when a drone crashed into his hand while shooting an action sequence for the movie. Sources say that shooting for the the movie is halted for now.

Some of the prominent actors from the South film industry like Pan India Star Prabhas, Kannada’s Shiva Raj Kumar, and Mohanlal who were recently seen in the movie Jailer, will be playing cameo roles in the film.

Bhakta Kannappa is a mythological film based on the story of Lord Shiva’s greatest devotee. The movie is backed by 24 Frames and AVA Entertainment. Mani Sharma is composing the music and will be released in all southern languages and Hindi. Moreover, the film was produced with a budget of Rs 100 crores.