Manchu Vishnu to take action against YouTubers who speculate rumours on film stars

Hyderabad: MAA president Manchu Vishnu has expressed anger over the YouTube channels that indulged in peddling rumours on female film actors.



He said many YouTubers that have come to his notice are speculating rumours on the personal lives of female actors in the film industry.



Vishnu said he wouldn’t tolerate if content generators go overboard beyond the certain limits. “Peddling gossip with interesting headlines will land actors in trouble. Such content providers have to face legal issues in future. This is an action that I would take as part of our agenda,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The MAA president spoke during a felicitation programme that was organised by Telugu Film Critics Association here in the city. He said he would set up a cell that can regulate content on YouTube and has powers to take necessary actions against the channel owners.



Siva Balaji, Telugu Film Critics Association president Prabhu and other EC members took part in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.