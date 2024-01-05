Manchu Vishnu’s son ‘Avram’ all set to debut in Kannappa

He will be the first child actor from the Manchu's family to make his appearance in Tollywood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: Avram Manchu, son of Vishnu Manchu, debuts in Tollywood and is set to appear in the much-anticipated film, Kannappa. He will be the first child actor from the Manchu’s family to make his appearance in Tollywood. The film crew broke the news on social media recently. The historic drama also stars pan-India actor Prabhas, actress Nayanthara and made under the banner, Ava entertainment. The makers took to Instagram on Friday and wrote, “Beyond thrilled as a new era unfolds! Avram Manchu steps into the cinematic universe with ‘Kannappa,’ adding another glorious chapter to the Manchu family and carries the generational torch forward.”

