Manikonda gets a new designer studio; Surbhi Puranik launches ‘Nurvi Label’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:28 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Surbhi Puranik has recently inaugurated Nurvi Label at Manikonda. Nurvi Label is an exclusive designer and fashion studio, which is an initiative of Swetha Reddy. Nurvi Label is a curated and handcrafted luxury couture studio which has a variety of collections like pret wear luxury handlooms and indo-western couture.

Nurvi presents a wide range of ethnic and fusion wear especially designed for today’s urban empowered woman. The studio has great ambience and spacious interiors, which will give an uplifting experience to the clients.

Surbhi Patnaik, while speaking at the event, said, “First of all, I would like to congratulate Swetha Reddy for her new launch. The studio is really good and it’s very aesthetic. I have seen all the designs and I must appreciate the detailing of each outfit. As you can see, I am wearing a white outfit designed by Swetha Reddy. The name is also a unique one. Nurvi means fragrance and it represents a feminine character. I wish that Nurvi Label becomes a success.”

Swetha Reddy, founder, Nurvi Label, said, “I am so happy that Surbhi has graced the occasion. I returned from the United States to start my dream project ‘Nurvi Label’. I was always inspired by the fashion trends and wanted to create something new according to my thoughts. Hence I came up with this idea. Clients will get a personalised design with multiple options. We will make sure that anyone visiting Nurvi Label will get best of the outfits which will enhance their personality.”

People at the launch event were quite happy to see the studio of ‘Nurvi Label’. Telugu actor Ragini also participated in the event and congratulated Swetha Reddy on the launch of her dream project.