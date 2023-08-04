Manipur situation can reverse only with Centre’s intervention: NESO

Violence had broken out in Manipur on May 6 during protests against demands by the majority community Meitei for ST status

By PTI Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Kohima: An apex students organisation of the northeast on Friday urged the Centre to come out with measures to restore normalcy in ethnic strife-torn Manipur to save the future of the people. The appeal by the North East Students Organisation to the Centre came after the conclusion on Thursday of a three-day ‘Goodwill Mission’ by it to Imphal and Churachandpur districts of Manipur.

NESO secretary general Mutsikhoyo Yhobu told reporters that a delegation of the student body has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Manipur governor seeking his immediate intervention for the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state at the earliest.

NESO, its leaders said is “deeply pained” to witness the present “anarchical” situation in Manipur as violence and arson continue to engulf most parts of the state for over three months.

Yhobu said the NESO team visited the trouble-torn state to spread the message of peace and harmony to its indigenous people.

“Despite the presence of over 40,000 central forces currently stationed in Manipur along with the state police and the intervention of the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the situation there is still volatile. Normalcy is yet to return in Manipur,” he said.

The present situation in that state can only be reversed if only the Centre takes the matter seriously and comes out with immediate measures to bring the two communities to a common platform for dialogue, the NESO leader said.

Speaking about his experience, Yhobu said security forces are present in the heart of the city and are preventing clashes. But their absence is being felt in interior areas and villages, where the situation is the worst.

He said that during their visit the NESO team met the civil society organisations of both Meiteis and the Kukis and also interacted with the people in relief camps at Imphal and Churachandpur.

NESO will continue its efforts and take initiatives to create a common platform for the two communities to sit across the table, discuss their issues and resolve them.

NESO coordinator Ejanthung Ngully said the organisation is concerned about the well-being and future of the students from other states, including Nagaland, studying in various institutions in Manipur.

He asked the students who were forced to quit Manipur and need help to continue their studies and in other related issues can approach the NESO for support.

NSF president Kegwayhun Tep, who was a part of the Goodwill Mission, appealed to the Manipur government to take measures to restore peace as the state is an educational hub for students from Nagaland.

The organisations which are members of NESO are Khasi Students’ Union, All Assam Students’ Union, Naga Students’ Federation, Mizo Zirlai Pawl, Twipra Students’ Federation, All Manipur Students’ Union, Garo Students’ Union and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union.