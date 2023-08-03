Opinion: Why Manipur erupted

If the clashes had not taken a communal colour, the violence would not have reached the scale we are witnessing today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

By Mallepalli Laxmaiah

The clashes that erupted in Manipur are a live example of the social and political domination, and the autocratic situation prevalent in the present day. Though many articles have already described the shameful atrocities against women, the mobs that paraded them naked, reports of lynching and political backing provided by the ruling government, the clear picture has not yet been painted.

Manipur is a mountain State, and in the valleys sits the city of Imphal, a mere 10% of the State and its capital. The rest of the State comprises hills, mountains and forests. The tribal Kukis and Nagas live in the forests while the majority 53% of the population, comprising Meitis, live in Imphal. The Meitis comprise the Hindu population and are a collection of Hindu castes. As their population grew, they felt the need for more land and resources. However, as per the Constitution of India, only the tribes are allowed to possess land and resources in most of the northeastern States.

The Meitis thus demanded the government declare them tribals. The Constitution does not allow for such a change, for to be declared a tribal one must possess qualities that fall under such classification. Hence, no government can authorise such a distinction. The Meitis approached the High Court and on April 14, the court directed the Manipur government to consider the inclusion of Meitis in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Crucial Point

We must, however, take one more crucial point into consideration at this juncture. Manipur consists of 60 constituencies. Of this, 19 are reserved for tribals. Out of the 40 unreserved constituencies, the Meitis secured 39. The government is run by the Meitis, and this has inadvertently shifted the balance of power to the Meitis in terms of administration and effective majority. This advantage is being used by them to oppress and harass the Kukis and Nagas — such as removing their dwelling houses in the name of reserved forests and using military forces to attack them in the name of illegal immigration from Myanmar. This has become the order of the day in Manipur.

The harassment and oppression from one side and the HC order have created a sense of insecurity among the Kukis. On May 3, the All Tribal Students’ union of Manipur held demonstrations in Churachandpur, a town comprising Kukis. The overt intervention of the police and the influence of Meitis turned that demonstration into a violent situation. Though the violence at first seemed to be a clash, it soon turned one-sided against the tribes as evidenced by the recorded atrocities. Of the 140 recorded deaths in the ongoing violence, 80 were tribals, 40 from the police and military forces and a few were Meitis. It is, however, important to note that more than 250 churches were burnt in the violence. This shows that the Meitis had evolved the issue into one of communal nature.

Hindu Philosophy

Though no Hindu organisation had shown any direct involvement, it can be seen that the core philosophy of some organisations, like the VHP, Bajrang Dal and the RSS, was becoming more visible. Most Kukis are converted Christians, and in recent times, the VHP has demanded that such converted Christians should no longer be considered as Scheduled Tribes. Apart from that, there has been resentment towards the eating habits of the Kukis and their consumption of beef. As the Meitis consists of primarily Hindus, they have the support of Hindu organisations.

The clarion call that the Hindu faith is under attack from conversions to other religions and the fear of losing strength in numbers have created insecurity among Hindu organisations and protection of the Hindu strength has become part of the agenda. It has poisoned many minds among the Meitis. If the clashes had not taken a communal colour, the violence would not have reached the scale of extremity that we are witnessing today.

Kandhamal Clashes

In 2007-08, Kandhamal in Odisha witnessed similar clashes. There was a dispute with regard to providing reservations between tribals and Dalit Christians. The attempt to recognise converted Dalit Christians as Scheduled Tribes erupted into attacks by the tribals against Dalit Christians. Churches were burnt, villages were emptied and people had to run away into the darkness of the forests to save their lives, countless were murdered and many women were raped. The reservation row that had turned violent in Odisha is being repeated in Manipur.

Religious Conversion

We must question the reason for religious conversion. What causes it? Whether it is the people who have converted or are there any other causes? Can we even term some of these as conversions? Most people who take up Islam or Christianity belong to no religion. They are either from the forests or outside the villages. Hinduism never spread to the forests, and those outside the villages were not allowed to enter the folds of Hinduism. These groups followed those who gave them respect and showed them compassion.

In recent times, under the aegis of the RSS, Vanavasi Kalyana Ashram had gone into the Adivasis areas to spread and preach Hinduism, only a little too late. This shows that the Adivasis were never considered Hindus.

After centuries of ostracising the Dalit and Adivasi population, the same Hindu faith brewing hatred against the Dalit and Adivasis, and orchestrating attacks against them is utterly inhumane. Stripping innocent women and parading them, and raping women in the name of backlash are reminiscent of the demonic nature embedded in the so-called modern human, causing shame upon our leaders who so proudly demonstrate before the world our ancient culture and vibrant history.

For the Hindu faith to grow in our country, we must first learn to treat our fellow humans as human beings that would demonstrate the greatness of the Hindu religion. The Hindu leaders are weakening the Hindu faith by perpetuating communal violence and caste differentiation, and to show their strength, they are orchestrating the attacks and violence, directly or covertly. If this continues, our country will lose peace and will end up in a land of divide.

There is no other solution but for every person in our country to take responsibility. Those who hold power must aid the weak, those who help solve problems will unite even enemies. The people will not tolerate those who, in the guise of power, perpetuate atrocities, and such leaders are paving a path to their own destruction.