Manipur tribal organisation seeks bodies of Kuki victims lying in morgues

By PTI Published Date - 03:01 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Tribal organisation of Manipur has requested the authorities to bring to Kangpokpi district the bodies of Kuki-Zo community people

Imphal: A tribal organisation of Manipur has requested the authorities to bring to Kangpokpi district the bodies of Kuki-Zo community people killed in the five-month-long ethnic strife in the state and currently lying in morgues in state capital Imphal.

The Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) also sought security for the bodies during transportation.

A senior official of Imphal East district said they will act according to government instructions but are yet to receive any formal request from the tribal body.

“We would appreciate if the authorities allowed the bodies of Kukis lying in Imphal morgues to be brought to Kangpokpi. After consulting with the family of the victims, the mortal remains will be buried at a cemetery at Phaijang,” COTU Media Cell Coordinator Lun Kipgen said.

Though the COTU leader did not mention the number of bodies they would receive, according to an estimate, it could be 50.

“We request the authorities and civil society organisations of Imphal to provide security to the bodies during transportation,” Kipgen said.

He said unidentified bodies should not be disposed of “hastily” and a mechanism should be found out for their identification.

Meiteis have already claimed the bodies of the community members that were in the mortuaries of two government hospitals in Imphal and performed last rites.

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.