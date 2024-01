Manipur Violence: 9 Casualties Registered And Curfew Imposed | Manipur News Today

Violence erupts in Manipur's Thoubal district, leading to four deaths, five critical injuries, and curfew reimposition.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:09 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: Violence erupts in Manipur’s Thoubal district, leading to four deaths, five critical injuries, and curfew reimposition. Ethnic tensions escalate with gunmen targeting locals for extortion, sparking confrontations and fires.

Watch: