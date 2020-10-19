‘Mantrapuri Darshan’ preserves Manthani culture, heritage

The museum, established in 2006, provides an opportunity to people to see the articles – both household items and agriculture implements – used by people in ancient times in the area.

Manthani (Peddapalli): Preserving local culture and heritage, particularly at a micro level, is an important aspect that is practiced in the West. The State government has been very particular about preserving and projecting the art, culture and heritage of the State.

It is against this backdrop that the initiative of Sri Sitharama Sevasadan, a Manthani-based organisation, to collect ancient items and preserve them for future generations needs to be lauded and encouraged. From sola (a small wooden pot used to measure grain), gangalam (a big water holder), koppera (a smaller water pot) to garise (big sized earthen pot), bottupette (make-up box), lanther (lantern or kerosene light) to bongaram (top), they are all on display at ‘Mantrapuri Darshan,’ a museum set up by the organisation.

Speaking to Telangana Today, KVLN Hari Babu, president of Sevasadan, said scores of ancestral items have been disappearing, and most of the present generation are not even aware of them. “To preserve Manthani’s culture and heritage for future generations, we developed the museum of old items. Almost all the articles displayed in the museum were collected from Manthani and its surrounding areas,” he said.

Treasure house of artefacts

Among the 150-odd articles in the museum are poyyi (cooking stove), kadai (pan), karra duvva (a big sized wooden ladle), utti, sannai melam (band), radio, harmonium, landline telephone, kamandalams, pathalagarige and different sized copper and bronze pots. It also has agriculture implements like savari kachuram (riding bullock cart), bullock cart, gummi (big basket made of bamboo), guntuka moddu and kandili.

Four inscriptions of the Kakatiya era and other dynasties have also been preserved in the museum.

Since there are a number of temples in Manthani and its surrounding areas, people from different areas visit the town frequently, and make it a point to visit the museum to get a glimpse of the past, Hari Babu said.

He goes on to explain that Manthani was known as Mantrapuri and hence the name of the museum “Mantrapuri Darshan.”

