Mantri, KBA emerge champions at Dropping Dimes 5×5 Basketball Tournament

In the final, Mantri cruised past SB Academy 26-19 to clinch the title. In the girls division, Keystone Basketball Academy won the title played in round-robin format

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 07:00 PM

In the final, Mantri cruised past SB Academy 26-19 to clinch the title. In the girls division, Keystone Basketball Academy won the title played in round-robin format

Hyderabad: Mantri boys team emerged champions to lift the Dropping Dimes 5×5 Basketball Tournament, organised by Keystone Basketball Academy in Hyderabad on Monday.

In the final, Mantri cruised past SB Academy 26-19 to clinch the title. In the girls division, Keystone Basketball Academy won the title played in round-robin format. The winners recorded identical 16-6 victories over PBEL and SB Academy respectively.

Also Read Odisha Juggernauts cruise past Telugu Yoddhas

Results: Boys Final: Mantri 26 bt SB Academy 19; Semifinal: Mantri 27 bt KBA 26; Girls: (Round-robin): KBA 16 bt PBEL 6, KBA 16 bt SB Academy 6.