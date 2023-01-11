MANUU Students’ union elections to be held on Thursday

A total of 3,257 students will cast their votes in the elections for president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer and executive committee at university headquarters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Students’ union elections for academic year 2022-23 will be held on Thursday on the university main campus and at its off campuses.

According to the University, this year as many as 29 candidates are contesting the elections and counting of votes will begin after polling from 2.30 pm followed by declaration of result. The investiture ceremony will be held on January 14. For more details, visit the university website manuu.edu.in.