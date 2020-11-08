MANUU to organise online SIP for Freshers

The online sessions will be held every day from 2 pm to 4 pm on Instructional Media Centre, MANUU Youtube Channel.

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising six-day long online Deekhsharambh-Student Induction Program (SIP) 2020 for newly admitted students of regular courses from November 9 to 17. The online sessions will be held every day from 2 pm to 4 pm on Instructional Media Centre, MANUU Youtube Channel.

Prof S M Rahmatullah, Vice Chancellor (In Charge) will deliver a special lecture on ‘Students life and higher education’ in the inaugural and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, Registrar I/C will give brief report of MANUU, a press release said.

The freshers can register themselves on link https://forms.gle/mQ5MdG3QihyEnaJ47 and may join the Telegram Group using the link: https://t.me/ioinchat/RxAsJU50YZ_is9_8qNxGiw for easy communication. Attending all sessions is compulsory for the newly admitted students and e-certificate will be issued to the participants.

Azad Memorial Lecture

Meanwhile, MANUU is organising online Azad Memorial Lecture in connection with National Education Day and to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on November 11.

Prof. Abdul Hameed Khan, Maulana Azad Chair, and former Head, Dept of English, Marathwada University, Aurangabad will deliver online lecture on ‘Asr-e-Hazir me Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ki Manwiat’ (Relevance of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad in contemporary times) at 11 am. The lecture will be telecast live on IMC MANUU Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xnpuu_bY_-E

