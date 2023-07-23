| Manuu Extends Last Date For Online Submission Of Applications For Admission To July 30

The option for editing form will be open on July 31 and August 1. Earlier, the last date to apply at MANUU was July 24.

Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: The last date for online submission of applications for admission to merit based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is extended up to July 30. The option for editing form will be open on July 31 and August 1. Earlier, the last date to apply was July 24.

Admissions are available for post graduate programmes – Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Persian; Translation Studies, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Legal Studies, Social Work, Journalism and Mass Communication, MCom, MSc Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, MVoc (MLT), MVoc (MIT) and PG diploma in Teaching English.

The part-time diploma programmes being offered apart from certificate courses in Urdu, proficiency in Arabic, Persian, French, Russian, Pashto, Telugu, Kashmiri and Turkish. For any clarifications, email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in & 8178388177. Meanwhile, the last date for distance mode BEd programmes is July 25.