Maoist couple surrenders before Warangal CP

Disclosing details of the surrendered members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) here, Warangal CP Pramod Kumar said that Narender was working as commander of Wajedu-Venkatapuram Area Committee.

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Warangal Urban: A Maoist couple on Wednesday surrendered before Warangal Police Commissioner P Pramod Kumar. The surrendered Maoists have been identified as Yalam Narender alias Sampath (32), son of Hanumaiah of Annaram village of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, and his wife Podiam Devi. Disclosing details of the surrendered members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) here, Pramod Kumar said that Narender was working as commander of Wajedu-Venkatapuram Area Committee.

“Narender, who hails from a poor family, studied up to 3rd class at Balala Ashram, Chandur. He joined the Maoist party in 2005 under the influence of Eenaboina Komuraiah, who was operating CPI Maoist activities as DVCM, Khammam. In 2006, he was promoted as a party member and acquired knowledge in soldering, usage and operating of a walkie-talkie and manufacturing chargers.

In 2011, while working under Jailal, in-charge of CRC, he was promoted to the ACM rank and sent to Nandal platoon, one of the CRC platoons, and underwent training with Gandrakota Mallaiah alias Kiran, Dandkaranya communication wing in-charge,” the CP said, adding that Narender was transferred to TSC and made in-charge of the communication team in 2015.

“In 2017, he was demoted to party member holding him responsible for the accidental blast at Boddugudem village, Chintoor Mandal, in which the party lost two cadres- Koteshwar Rao and Suresh- both Dalam members, while planting mines. However, he was elevated to the rank of ACM in 2018,” Pramod Kumar said.

“In 2019, he married Podiam Devi, a native of Chelimala village of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district. The couple has a two-month old daughter,” the CP said, adding that he was transferred to Venkatapuram-Wazedu AC as commander in 2019.

“About three months ago, he was made in-charge of Wajedu-Venktapuram Area committee replacing Muchaki Ungal alias Sudhakar. He is the backbone of TSC technical and communication team. He underwent training and had deep knowledge in planting mines, booby traps, flash bombs, repairing VHF sets, converting radio into communication sets, frequency settings, manufacture of chargers, intercepting police communication sets, bike remote bombs, beer bottle bombs and feature mobile repairs,” the CP explained. Narender had committed several offences from 2007 to 2017, he added.

Podiam Devi, the CP said, joined the Maoist party due to poverty and worked in TSC communication wing as Dalam member. Mulugu SP Sangram Singh G Patil and Eturunagaram ASP Gaush Alam were present at the press meet.

