Maoist flags, poster create panic among public in Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: The surfacing of CPI (Maoist) flags on lands near Bukyareddy thanda of Konaraopet mandal has created panic among the public. Besides the flags tied to trees, a letter in the name CPI (Maoist) Dandakaranyam Manala Special Zonal Committee was also dropped in Bunkyareddy thanda village panchayat office late on Tuesday night.

The staff found the letter when they opened the gram panchayat office on Wednesday morning. They immediately informed sarpanch Lakvath Prameela.

The letter said Tribals used to stay in three spots near Marimadla when they used to visit the area during the period 1997-2000. Sitla Bhavani festival was also celebrated and they also had a meal in the night. However, a lot of changes have taken place which the Maoists said they noticed when they visited the area on August 14, 2021. It was brought to the notice of the party which decided that the land should be handed over to tribals. In this regard, sarpanch and government bodies should take steps, the letter said.

It may be recalled here that when Maoist activity was at its peak in Konaraopet area, triblas used to stay and continue podu cultivation in 50 acres of land between Bukyareddy thanda and Ajmira thanda on the Vemulawada-Marimadla main road. Due to conflict between police and Maoists, the tribals vacated the lands following which forest officials reoccupied the lands and planted eucalyptus trees.

On coming to know about the incident, police visited the village, removed the flags and began investigation into the issue from various angles.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Konaraopet SI G Rajashekhar said they have registered a case and have taken up investigation. There is no need for the people to panic, he said.

